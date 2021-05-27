'American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally' Review: Thin, Costumey Account of a Wartime Collaborator's Postwar Fate
In 1981’s “Lili Marleen,” directed by German provocateur R.W. Fassbinder, the titular song is repeatedly played to an imprisoned man in an effort to break his spirit. In “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally,” it takes only one rendition to have much the same effect on the viewer, though that may be because by the time Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) performs it at some Nazi Party party, we’ve already had an hour of this utterly absurd movie, and are ready to crack.www.nhregister.com