Avian influenza (AI) and Salmonella are hot topics in biosecurity and food safety news, likely due to being zoonotic and capable of causing severe illness and death to humans. Having cost the US poultry industry 50 million chickens in 2015, AI became the largest historical disaster to US poultry health, found report Financial Implications form Contracting Avian Influenza in a US Broiler Operation. Every year Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.4 million infections, 26,000 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the US alone, according to estimates from the U.S. Center for Disease Control.