Public Safety

Waterloo police lay hundreds of charges during Canada Road Safety Week

By Kevin Nielsen GlobalNews.ca
915thebeat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterloo Regional Police say this year’s Canada Road Safety Week campaign resulted in more than 840 charges being laid. The campaign, which ran from May 18 through May 24, was focused on motorists being asked to recognize and acknowledge the risks of poor decision-making. “During Canada Road Safety Week, WRPS...

