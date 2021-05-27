14 Best Memorial Day Tech Deals to Shop Now

Get the Sony SRS-XB402M wireless party speaker for your summer gatherings. It comes with EXTRA BASS technology, which includes dual passive radiators and two angled full-range speaker units. They enhance every beat of the music. And with Amazon Alexa built right in, it’s easy to request your favorite song, check the traffic, weather, and more. Moreover, the LIVE SOUND button creates a three-dimensional sound experience. So you’ll feel like you’re right in the room with the musicians. Furthermore, with built-in lights that sync to the beat, this must-have party gadget will really brighten up the evening. What’s more, you also get access to the Sony Music Center app. There, you can select your favorite playlists, cue the next song, and change sound modes and lighting patterns. Finally, with an IPX7 waterproof and IPX6 dustproof rating, the Sony SRS-XB402M can go in water and to the beach.