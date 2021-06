Even as vaccinations make their way across the United States, the impact of the pandemic remains present for residents of long-term care and their loved ones. When Kevin McCauley's roommate died from COVID-19 just before Thanksgiving last year, McCauley lost someone he considered a brother. With his sister living 1,500 miles away from Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, friends like Michael Lazarin were there to share holidays, pizza, and conversation. With the privacy curtain between their beds pulled back, they’d face each other in their wheelchairs and share stories of their time as mechanics at Lincoln Mercury and Ford, their past romances, and the loss of their parents.