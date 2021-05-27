Cancel
[Update: Released in China] Lenovo teases a new Android tablet with HDMI input

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid tablets aren’t as relevant as they once were, but Lenovo has done a good job of at least trying to make them serve more than one purpose. After debuting Android tablets that double as Google Assistant speakers last year, Lenovo is apparently preparing to launch another tablet that supports HDMI input.

9to5google.com
