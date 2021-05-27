Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Fitbit preparing snore and noise detection, and ‘Your sleep animal’ [Gallery]

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest update to the Fitbit app contains the beginnings of nighttime snoring and noise detection, along with a cute way to think about your sleeping habits. About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

9to5google.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Charge#Android Apps#Ambient Noise#Gallery#Health Sleep#Sound Mind#The Play Store#Snore Noise Detect#Jeb Decompiler#Snore Detection#Noise Level#Bed#Snore Specific Noises#Apk Insight#Cute Animal Comparisons#Habits#Code#9to5google#Things#Files
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyAndroid Central

Fitbit will reportedly start calling out your snoring habit

Fitbit is reportedly working on snore and noise detection. The feature will use on-device mics to analyze ambient noise and snore-specific sounds. Users may also be given a "sleep animal" based on how well they sleep. Fitbit already offers fairly thorough sleep detection, but the company is reportedly working on...
Electronicsava360.com

It looks like Fitbit’s wearables are getting a new snore-tracking feature

Since 2017, Fitbit’s wearables have included a sleep tracking features that focus on analyzing your heart rate and in-sleep movements. Now, after 9to5Google decompiled the app’s latest APK, we’ve learned that the Google-owned health and fitness dedicated company is adding a “nighttime snoring and noise detection” feature along with “Sleep Animals.”
ElectronicsEngadget

Fitbit devices may soon track your snoring

Fitbit has offered sleep-tracking on its devices since 2017. Since the start, that functionality has mostly focused on measuring your heart rate and movement to provide you with a breakdown of your sleep cycles. However, Fitbit could soon measure how well you sleep from another angle. Conducting an APK teardown of the latest version of the company’s Android app, 9to5Google found evidence of a nearly complete snore and noise detection feature.
Business9to5Google

A look at Google’s old hardware pop-ups and previous retail plans [Gallery]

On Thursday, Made by Google announced that its first physical store would open this summer. Google’s hardware division has dabbled in retail with pop-ups for the past several years, but this is the most significant investment yet. This history surprisingly — or unsurprisingly — starts with Glass. Google wanted to...
Technologymacstories.net

HabitMinder: Change Your Habits, Change Your Life [Sponsor]

It’s difficult to form a good habit, but if you do, it can change your life. Make it easy on yourself with HabitMinder the best way to get started and stick with new habits. HabitMinder starts with its Today view, a comprehensive overview of all the habits you’re tracking, and access quick actions to log information with ease. With a tap of a habit, you can go straight to its dedicated Session screen to get more information on your progress. You can even personalize your habit by picking from dozens of colors and hundreds of icons. Also, to stay on track, set reminders for yourself, so you never forget about your new goal. There’s a dedicated statistics screen to track your progress too.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
ElectronicsBeta News

Fitbit announces a Minions activity and sleep tracker for kids

Fitness trackers can help keep children active and introduce ways of staying healthy, but they need to be fun to hold their interest. Fitbit today introduces the Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions for kids 6+ starring Illumination’s Minions characters. The swim-proof device includes features such as daily activity goals and hourly move reminders.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Fitbit users who don't realize they snore are in for a rude awakening

Fitbit wearables have been able to track your sleep for quite a while now. In essence, they use heart rate and movement sensors to measure your sleep cycles, providing insights as to how well you've slept. The company is working on further improving these measurements by monitoring ambient noise and even telling if you're a heavy snorer. This data could then be used to assess what type of or what "sleep animal" you are.
Entertainmentkjo1055.com

Google Photos

Google Photos is ending its free unlimited storage on June 1st. From then on, any photo you upload counts toward your Google Drive storage limit unless it comes from a Pixel phone. Users who need more space will have to pay for Google One plans that start at $2 per month for 100GB of Drive Space. The good news is that any photos uploaded before June 1st don’t count towards the cap.
Computerspocketnow.com

Chromebooks can now share files with Android phones via Nearby Share

Last year, Google promised that it plans to bring Nearby Share to Chromebooks as well. In case you aren’t familiar, Nearby Share is a peer-to-peer file transfer system, somewhat like Apple’s AirDrop. Well, Google is finally making good on its promise with the release of Chrome OS 91 update via the stable channel. The latest build of Chrome OS is already rolling out in a phased manner, with Nearby Share support in tow.