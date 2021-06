Unlike one of Jerry Jones' favorite young linebackers not named Micah Parsons, he'd prefer you not put on sunglasses this offseason when assessing the Dallas Cowboys, and that's because he's waving around the Neuralyzer from Men In Black -- hoping to delete everyone's memory of what took place in 2020. It was then that the organization made the unwise decision to pull coordinator Mike Nolan out of hiatus to lead their defense into what became one of (and in some ways) the worst in franchise history, having expediently ejected him from the driver's seat in January to replace him with Dan Quinn.