Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook will no longer remove posts claiming COVID-19 was ‘man-made’

By K. Bell
Engadget
 8 days ago

Claiming that COVID-19 was ‘man-made’ will no longer get your post removed by Facebook. The social network has updated its misinformation rules and will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 was made in a lab or created by a government. The change, first Politico, comes as President Joe Biden has...

www.engadget.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Made#Covid 19#Public Posts#Social Scientists#Facebook Inc#Human Health#Government Policies#Politico#Dangerous Misinformation#Fake Cures#Human Contact#Public Health Experts#Proponents#Ongoing Investigations#Origins#Consultation#News Coverage#President Biden#Wuhan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
InternetThe Guardian

Facebook removes 110,000 pieces of Covid misinformation posted by Australian users

Facebook has removed more than 110,000 pieces of Covid-related misinformation generated by Australian accounts in the first year of the pandemic, the company has revealed. In February, Facebook, along with Twitter, Google, Microsoft, Redbubble and TikTok, signed on to a new voluntary industry code aimed at combating misinformation and disinformation online.
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
Public Healthworldpoliticsreview.com

The Coronavirus ‘Lab Leak Hypothesis’ Gets a Second Look

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, China Note, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about China. Subscribe to receive it by email every Wednesday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
Scienceslashdot.org

The theory, that COVID-19 was made in the lab, is no longer considered"debunked"

As of May 17th, a fact-checking site, that has earlier claimed the theory of artificial origins of the COVID-19 to have been "debunked", no longer thinks so:. When this fact-check was first published in September 2020, PolitiFact’s sources included researchers who asserted the SARS-CoV-2 virus could not have been manipulated. That assertion is now more widely disputed. For that reason, we are removing this fact-check from our database pending a more thorough review.
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

COVID-19 origins aside, U.S. needs to face its own pandemic failures

Is the COVID-19 pandemic the result of an accidental release of a dangerous virus created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Or did it arise naturally, jumping from an animal to a human, as so many other dangerous infectious organisms do?. Until recently the “lab-leak” theory was largely viewed as...
Public HealthMiddletown Press

Understanding the Covid-19 Lab-Leak Theory

After more than a year of scientific hypotheses, baseless conspiracy theories, and a lack of transparency from China, we still don’t know Covid-19’s origin story — the precise route SARS-CoV-2 took to end up as the cause of a global pandemic. And thanks to the country’s deep partisan divides, even the suggestion that we still need a clearer picture of how the novel coronavirus got its start can be perceived as politically charged.
Public Healthhealthday.com

WHO Says New Coronavirus Variants to Be Named Using Greek Alphabet

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new naming system for coronavirus variants that uses the letters of the Greek alphabet was announced Monday by the World Health Organization. Under the system, the public is encouraged to refer to the B.1.1.7 strand first detected in Britain as the Alpha...
Public HealthSFGate

China could pay if nations come to believe the virus leaked from a lab

On Feb. 9, when a World Health Organization team pronounced it "extremely unlikely" that the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab, few could have guessed how much traction the lab-leak hypothesis would gain in just a few months. Today, however, governments, scientists and news organizations are treating the possibility of a lab leak as entirely credible - alongside the competing idea that the virus was transmitted naturally via an infected animal. On May 26, for instance, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the virus's origins and produce a report that could "bring us closer to a definitive conclusion" as to which theory is correct. Even the director general of WHO has suggested that his research team's conclusion may have been too hasty, given the limited access it had to Chinese facilities.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Release medical records of bat cave patients, Fauci urges China: FT

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci has urged China to release the medical records of nine people who fell sick with a coronavirus-like illness prior to the outbreak, saying they could provide insights into whether the pandemic came from a lab. "I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019," Fauci said.
U.S. Politicsmprnews.org

Can a U.S. intelligence probe unearth the origin of COVID-19?

The exact origin of COVID-19 and how it spread to humans could remain unknown for years, but President Biden is asking the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” and report back in 90 days. There are a few theories for what might have happened, but one of the leading...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Fauci's emails don't prove a Wuhan conspiracy, but raise further questions

It was Jan. 31, 2020, and a leading infectious disease expert, Kristian Andersen, had been examining the genetic characteristics of the newly emerging SARS-CoV virus. “Some of the features (potentially) look engineered,” Andersen wrote in an email to Dr. Anthony Fauci, noting that he and other scientists “all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.”
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Getting the truth about COVID-19 and China

A recent report from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee cited “significant circumstantial evidence” that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan and that Washington may have funded or collaborated in research leading up to the outbreak. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) quickly dismissed the possibility of the Wuhan lab leak, many in the news media took their word for it and tech giants like Facebook suppressed conversations and articles on the matter.
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

‘This is the worst cover-up in human history’

(CNN) — Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, a top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed Sunday the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are the “worst cover-up” in human history. “You know, I do think it’s more likely than not it emerged out of the lab. Most likely accidentally,” McCaul...