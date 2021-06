There was a time when Johnny Souza wasn’t some washed out has-been who saw the bottom of a bottle more than any real action. There was a time when Souza and his partner, Sullivan, were respected detectives, their names striking fear in the hearts of the dark underbelly of Pecaminosa and hope into the poor souls stuck in this dusty town. Of course, that was a time when Charlie “Two Angels” was still alive — before he had eaten lead from Souza’s gun. Now, an unexpected visit from Charlie’s ghost offers both men a shot at redemption: Souza cleans up Charlie’s list, and Charlie lets Souza know his ex-partner’s whereabouts before his appointment with Saint Peter. Simple, right?