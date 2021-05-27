D-League Daily Leaders

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lindsey Horan had a goal, an assist, and a crucial role in another goal on Saturday for Thorns FC against Racing Louisville FC, but for those who’ve watched the United States international closely since her Portland arrival, the performance may have felt like a typical 90 minutes for the Rose City midfielder. Maybe a goal and an assist are more than she usually collects each game — one-goal and one-assist per game would be by far the best statistical season in National Women’s Soccer League history — but within a team that won 3-0 and outshot their opponents 28-4 over Saturday’s 90 minutes, the numbers felt symptomatic. They were good, but they were also in line with the rest of the Thorns’ performance.