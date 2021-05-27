Cancel
Basketball

D-League Daily Leaders

RealGM
 13 days ago

FIC (Floor Impact Counter): A formula to encompass all aspects of the box score into a single statistic. The intent of the statistic is similar to other efficiency stats, but assists, shot creation and offensive rebounding are given greater importance. Created by Chris Reina in 2007. Formula: (Points + ORB....

basketball.realgm.com
#D League Daily Leaders#D League Performances#Fic#Drb#Fga#Fta#Stats#Formula#Blk
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBAhoopsrumors.com

And-Ones: Vanterpool, Mack, Championship, Jones

Longtime Blazers assistant David Vanterpool could receive strong consideration for multiple head coaching vacancies across the league, Jordan Schultz of ESPN tweets. The Celtics, Magic and Blazers all recently opened up their head coaching positions, with more teams potentially on the horizon. Many league observers are monitoring the Pacers and Pelicans after both clubs finished with underwhelming campaigns.
Basketballrotoballer.com

WNBA Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks (6/9/21): WNBA DFS Advice for DraftKings and FanDuel

I won't be racing out to play her in DFS, but she should give a big boost to a struggling Sky team as they take on the Fever. Meanwhile, Seattle faces Atlanta tonight as well. In this article, I'll be providing you with some daily fantasy WNBA lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 6/9/21. These lineups picks will range from elite players to mid-priced options and value plays. Want to talk more about the WNBA? I'm always available on Twitter and always down to discuss women's basketball: @juscarts.
Basketballtonyspicks.com

Italian Lega A Finals Virtus Bologna vs Olimpia Milano Game 2 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Italian Lega A Finals Virtus Bologna vs Olimpia Milano Game 2 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Olimpia Milano are hosting once again Virtus Bologna at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 14:45 ET in Game 2 of the Italian Lega A Finals. Virtus Bologna shocked Olimpia Milano with a road victory in the opening game of the Finals. They ended their perfect run in the postseason so far, while they remain undefeated. They now have the 1-0 lead in the series and have stolen the home court advantage. Olimpia Milano have a chance to tie the series today at home and avoid a disastrous second win by their opponents.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Further praise for Chelsea and Ireland coach Anthony Barry

John Egan has over 300 senior professional appearances to his name, combined across England’s top four divisions, but the 28-year-old Sheffield United and Ireland defender is still learning all sorts of new and exciting things from Chelsea coach Anthony Barry, who’s taken on a role with the Republic of Ireland National Football Team recently as well.
NBAchatsports.com

Skidding Sky expect Candace Parker (ankle) to make home debut vs. Fever

The skidding Chicago Sky have some much-needed reinforcement on the way. Forward Candace Parker is expected to return to the court after missing all but one game with an ankle injury, head coach James Wade said Tuesday. “We feel like she will [play Wednesday]," Wade told reporters on a Zoom...
NBAboxden.com

Let's Start a Dialogue.. Somebody's Living Off a Decade Old Championship

Ever since that little scandal he had, he seems very toned down. True. He seems more passionate about shark tank than he does the Mavs. Def over achieved this year .. Whole lotta people in this thread really want to act like Steve Nash wasn't the one running the offense that changed basketball...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham defender : I hope Martinez takes charge of Spurs

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld would welcome Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as his club manager. Alderweireld was asked ahead of Belgium's Euro 2021 warm-up against Croatia on Sunday about the prospects of his international boss taking over at his club with Martinez among the favourites to succeed Jose Mourinho. "I can...
Portland, ORtimbers.com

FARLEY | Saturday was another reminder of how important Lindsey Horan is to the Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lindsey Horan had a goal, an assist, and a crucial role in another goal on Saturday for Thorns FC against Racing Louisville FC, but for those who’ve watched the United States international closely since her Portland arrival, the performance may have felt like a typical 90 minutes for the Rose City midfielder. Maybe a goal and an assist are more than she usually collects each game — one-goal and one-assist per game would be by far the best statistical season in National Women’s Soccer League history — but within a team that won 3-0 and outshot their opponents 28-4 over Saturday’s 90 minutes, the numbers felt symptomatic. They were good, but they were also in line with the rest of the Thorns’ performance.
FIFAfootballghana.com

Ghana coach CK Akonnor impressed with debutant Joel Fameyeh

Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has expressed satisfaction with the performance of striker Joel Fameyeh after his side’s defeat to Morocco. The 24-year made his debut when Ghana lost 1-0 to the Morocco national team at the FAR Sportive Stadium on Tuesday evening. He started the game and produced a...
Sportstonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Tenerife vs Barcelona Game 1 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Spanish ACB Tenerife vs Barcelona Game 1 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. FC Barcelona Lassa are hosting Iberostar Tenerife at the Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 15:15 ET in Game 1 of ths Spanish ACB semifinal. Barcelona eliminated Joventut Badalona in the quarterfinals with 2-1 wins and are 9-1 in their previous ten overall matches and 12-1 in their previous 13 at home. Tenerife eliminated San Pablo Burgos in the opening round with 2-0 wins and are 4-3 in their previous seven overall matches but 2-3 in their previous five on the road.
Sportschatsports.com

Indian Football: Know the jersey numbers of your favourite Indian players

Glan Martins is the newest entrant in the Indian team who made his international debut against Qatar in the ongoing 2022 World Cup Qualifiers... India registered their first win in the ongoing 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers as they got the better of Bangladesh thanks to a brace from Sunil Chhetri.
Eugene, ORkuathletics.com

👟 Five Jayhawks Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Five Jayhawks are set to make an appearance at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from June 9-12, as they compete amongst the best in the country for a shot at a national title. Among the Jayhawks scheduled to...