Dead by Daylight’s Resident Evil DLC coming June 15th, starring Leon, Jill, and Nemesis
It’s been over a month since Dead by Daylight’s upcoming Resident Evil DLC was announced, though we’ve had very little to go on regarding its content besides the new, chapter-exclusive Umbrella Charm item seen in the initial teaser. Publisher Behaviour Interactive has now loosened its barricades on the survival horror game’s next installment, giving us a release date of Tuesday, June 15th, and revealing two new Survivors and the new Killer.nintendowire.com