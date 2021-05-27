newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead by Daylight’s Resident Evil DLC coming June 15th, starring Leon, Jill, and Nemesis

By Reece Heather
nintendowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a month since Dead by Daylight’s upcoming Resident Evil DLC was announced, though we’ve had very little to go on regarding its content besides the new, chapter-exclusive Umbrella Charm item seen in the initial teaser. Publisher Behaviour Interactive has now loosened its barricades on the survival horror game’s next installment, giving us a release date of Tuesday, June 15th, and revealing two new Survivors and the new Killer.

nintendowire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#Dead By Daylight#The Resident#Dlc#Official Trailer#Playable Characters#Teaser Footage#Umbrella Charm#Behaviour Interactive#Entity#Flashbang#Netflix#Cg#Zombies#Release Date#Infinite Darkness#Re3 Remakes#Gameplay#Ai Characters#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The history of Chris Redfield part two: The world warrior

Previously on the History of Chris Redfield, we covered his entire life story up until the events before the start of Resident Evil 5. Having just reunited with his longtime friend and partner, Jill Valentine, tragedy struck. On a mission to capture the former Umbrella founder, Dr. Oswell E. Spencer, the duo were attacked by Wesker. In a last-ditch effort to save Chris’ life, Jill tackled Wesker and they fell out of a window into the sea below. Jill was missing, but presumed dead. However, Chris didn’t give up hope that his partner was still out there. Little did he know how right he was.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ranking the best-selling Resident Evil games of all-time (2021)

The Resident Evil franchise has sold millions in over two and a half decades of its existence. Indeed, the franchise actually ranks as Capcom’s best-selling series of all time, having sold over 105 million units sold. To give you a better scale at things, Capcom’s Monster Hunter series comes a far second, selling only 65 million units in total. Street Fighter comes in third at only 45 million, followed by Mega Man with 36 million. But not all of Resident Evil‘s games managed to sell well. Here, we rank the games from the series based on their total sales to date, using the latest sales figures as of 2021. Ready to see which Survival Horror game sold best? Read on.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Resident Evil Village Xbox Series X

Resident Evil is one of the most recognized franchises of all time and when a new numbered mainline entry releases a lot of high expectations come with it. Resident Evil Village successfully delivers another outstanding survival-horror experience but whereas Resident Evil 7 was more traditional Resident Evil Village takes more inspiration from Resident Evil 4. Delivering a more tightly controlled third-person experience but still providing those tense moments of dread and fear.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Check Out Resident Evil Village’s Castle Dimitrescu Remade in Dreams

Resident Evil Village was just released last week, and in that time, someobody has already recreated parts of Castle Dimitrescu in Media Molecule’s Dreams!. Made by gamer, Martinitydk, it really isn’t a game but more of an interactive recreation of the castle. Mind, given the game has been out for just a few days, this is quite impressive to see. Check it out below.
Video GamesComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass Goes on Sale After Wrath of the Druids DLC Release

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first DLC called “Wrath of the Druids” has persisted through its delay and is now available for those who have the game’s season pass, a version of the game that came bundled with future add-ons, or those who bought the DLC as a standalone purchase. The good news for those who have nothing but the base game but are now into the idea of more Valhalla after playing through it is that the game’s season pass is on sale now.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Resident Evil 3 - Ada Wong - Resident Evil 6 v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Ada Wong - Resident Evil 6 is a mod for Resident Evil 3, created by Darknessvaltier. 1 Install Fluffyquack's Mod Manager. 2 Copy RE6_AdaWong_By_DarknessValtier.rar in .\modmanager\Games\RE3R\Mods and activate the mod. 3 Play the game. Q&A. Q: Why the mod not working?. A: There is a conflict with other mods. You...
Video GamesSFGate

Resident Evil's Albert Wesker is Back from the Dead (Sort of)

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. D.C. Douglas, the voice of Albert Wesker in the popular "Resident Evil" video game franchise since 2007, returns to the zombie genre as Daniel in "Aquarium of the Dead,' starring Vivica A. Fox. The film, about a scientific accident that causes sea creatures in an aquarium to become zombies, debuts this Friday, May 21st, on AppleTV, Amazon and other OTT platforms.
Recipesdbltap.com

Resident Evil Village Infinite Ammo: How to Get

Resident Evil Village players have uncovered a trick to get infinite ammo in-game. This can be particularly handy in games like Resident Evil where the gameplay is half running from the terrifying monsters trying to kill you and half funneling firepower at their faces to kill them. There's nothing worse than accidentally running out of ammo mid-combat and having to get up-close and personal with some of the fiercest villains Village has to offer.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

How 'Village' Proves We Don’t Need A 'Resident Evil 4' Remake

Capcom's latest entry in the Resident Evil series is one of their finest yet. With favourable reviews across the board, (including an 8/10 from GAMINGbible's own Mark Foster), Village is a worthy sequel. Sacrificing some of the survival horror vibes of its predecessor to serve a more action-heavy experience, It's all very similar to when Resident Evil 4 first released back in 2005. This begs the question: Why would we need a Resi 4 remake then?
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Resident Evil Village: How to get the Maestro's Collection

Once the village itself opens up, you'll notice the Maestro's Collection will be up for grabs. Unfortunately it's not as simple as cracking open the door and nabbing the treasure. Instead, you'll need to find a key to unlock it first. Here's what to do:. Where to find Luthier's Key.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Resident Evil Village Samurai Edge: How to Get the Weapon

How to get the Resident Evil Samurai Edge weapon. Resident Evil Village released on May 7 and players have had the chance to arm themselves with various weapons to traverse Castle Dimitrescu. Players have over 18 choices of different weapons to choose from; guns, knives, stakes, and more are all...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Coming to Netflix on July 8

Netflix and Capcom announced CGI series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness last year, and now, a release date for the 2021 show has been confirmed. In a newly released trailer, which you can watch below, Netflix has confirmed that the show will be available on the service on July 8. Resident...
Video GamesSlate

Resident Evil’s Best Villain Is Also Its Wimpiest

Generally speaking, fear is an emotion that, in horror, is experienced by the protagonist and audience, not the characters (or creatures, as the case may be) whose entire purpose it is to be scary. For the most part, the monsters in Resident Evil Village fulfill their scaring duties without any problem—the game’s first boss, Lady Dimitrescu, stalks through her castle while booming threats and brandishing her long claws, moving at the kind of leisurely pace that makes it clear she isn’t afraid of you at all.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

What's Next For The 'Resident Evil' Games?

"Resident Evil Village" officially concludes the story of Ethan Winters. The post-credit cutscene suggested a potential sequel may star Ethan's daughter. The next "Resident Evil" game may serve as the ending for the "RE7" storyline. The events of “Resident Evil Village” revealed some interesting connections between the Mold and ex-Umbrella...