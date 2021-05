Konami has announced that Super Bomberman R Online will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam with a release date of May 27, 2021. This game is not to be confused with Nintendo Switch launch title Super Bomberman R, as this new title is free to play and offers global cross-platform battle royale gameplay for upward of 64 players. It was previously a Google Stadia exclusive, and the game will also make its way to Xbox One at some point in the future. Additionally, information on both a free and paid Super Bomberman R Online battle pass has been announced to coincide with its release date.