What to expect heading into a series-defining Game 5 between the Suns and Lakers in Phoenix. Gina Mizell of Suns.com joins the show to get you ready for a massive Game 5 in the Valley, from what we can expect regarding Anthony Davis, the Suns’ ability to regain momentum and weather The Look from LeBron James in Game 4, and why Deandre Ayton is suddenly a lock to play well after so much uncertainty heading into the series. But first, Gina takes you inside Staples Center to break down the Lakers’ bench trying to clown Jae Crowder, the positive signs she saw from Chris Paul during warmups, and much more.