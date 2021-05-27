COVID: one new infection found in Grey-Bruce Thursday

Dealing with sudden medical events such as a heart attack or stroke, or a chronic medical condition such as diabetes, cancer, or chronic pain, can evoke feelings of sadness or worry. Illness-related stress or anxiety can trigger symptoms of depression. Patients may be worried about treatment, the treatment outcome, or their future. They may have difficulty adjusting to the treatment, or the lifestyle limitations that these conditions may cause. These feelings of sadness or worry, if not addressed, may lead to clinical depression which is a serious medical illness. Research indicates that individuals diagnosed with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk for developing depression. It is imperative that both formal and informal depression screening is integrated into medical care on the outset of treatment and on an ongoing basis.