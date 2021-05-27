Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID: one new infection found in Grey-Bruce Thursday

By The Sun Times
kincardinenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grey Bruce Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, in Huron Kinloss. There are now 30 active and confirmed cases in the two counties, including 22 involving a variant of concern. Four COVID-19 patients being followed by the health unit are hospitalized locally, and five who were...

www.kincardinenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infections#Textbook#Intensive Care Units#Medical Treatment#Due Care#Owen Sound Tim Hortons#Covid 19 Vaccines#Public Health Units#Ontario Hospitals#Health Care Workers#Covid 19 Thursday#Public Health Guidelines#Ontario Thursday#Provincial Data#March#Manitoba#Article Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Victoria County, TXVictoria Advocate

29 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported Thursday in Crossroads

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the respiratory disease Thursday in the Crossroads. One death was reported in Victoria County, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department. On Wednesday, 38 COVID-19...
Public HealthVermilion Standard

AHS offering critical care aid to Manitoba, accepting patients requiring intensive care

Alberta Health Services is offering critical care aid to Manitoba during the COVID-19 pandemic by accepting a number of patients requiring intensive care. In a news release Wednesday, the health authority announced it would be taking in up to 10 patients who will be cared for in hospitals in Edmonton or Calgary, stating the province has sufficient ICU capacity to ensure Albertans are also cared for.
Public Healthtri-lakestribune.net

National COVID-19: Eight new cases and four recoveries

As more and more British Columbians are vaccinated, the daily count of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop. Broken down by health region, this equates to 140 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 494 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 18 new cases in the Island Health region, 113 new cases in the Interior Health region, 42 new cases in the Northern Health region, and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Midland adds six new COVID cases Thursday

Midland County recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the state's daily report. Midland County: six cases were added. Pandemic total is 6,791 cases, 711 probable, 87 deaths and three probable deaths. Bay County: four cases were added; pandemic total stands at 10,532 cases, 673 probable, 332 deaths...
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta accepts ICU patients from Manitoba; 384 active cases in RMWB

Alberta Health Service (AHS) is accepting critical care patients from Manitoba’s hospitals as that province’s health system struggles with a third COVID-19 wave. In a Wednesday statement, AHS said up to 10 intensive care patients will be transferred to hospitals in Edmonton or Calgary. While Alberta’s hospitalizations have been falling, Manitoba’s hospitals are expected to see COVID-19 patient numbers peak next week.
Health ServicesVermilion Standard

UCP wrapping red tape around life-saving supervised consumption services, says Alberta ER doctor

A government that committed to cutting red tape is tying more around harm-reduction services, says an Alberta emergency room physician who’s concerned the UCP’s new provincial regulations for supervised drug-consumption sites will increase barriers to a life-saving service and further strain hospitals. The province unveiled its Recovery-oriented Overdose Prevention Guide...
Maine Statemainepublic.org

Maine Adds 122 New Coronavirus Infections On Thursday, No Deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports 122 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified since yesterday. The number of new cases top 100 for the second day in the row, following a number of days with new cases remaining in the double digits. Maine's cumulative number of confirmed cases...
Public Healthjagonews24.com

India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths

India recorded 1,32,788 new coronavirus cases and 3,207 deaths in the last 24 hours. With over 26,500 cases, Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor to the country’s daily caseload. Active cases reduced by more than a lakh. The total number of active cases stands at about 17.93 lakh right now, reports The Indian Express.
Berrien County, MIwirx.com

Health Department Warns Increase In Tick Population

With the summer underway, tick season is also underway. Berrien County Health Department Communications Manager Gillian Conrad tells WSJM News there has been an increase in tick activity, which is a problem considering the bugs cause lime disease and other illnesses. So where will you run into them?. “Ticks really...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Weekly COVID-19 Infection Rate in Pasadena Hits New Pandemic Low

Health officials in Pasadena reported no new COVID-19 infections or fatalities on Friday. Following more than three weeks of daily case counts no greater than single digits, Pasadena’s average number of daily infections over the prior week dropped to 1.4, representing the lowest rate recorded since March 22, 2020, in the first weeks after the pandemic arrived in Pasadena.
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

COVID Variants Now Dominate New Hawai‘i Infections

Mutated coronavirus strains are now the most prevalent of any in Hawai‘i. A report by the state Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) on Wednesday, May 26, shows COVID-19 variants of concern account for a greater percentage of total cases in Hawai‘i than ever before, and that percentage continues to increase.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Orange County Records 27 New COVID-19 Infections as Hospitalizations Drop

Orange County reported just 27 new COVID-19 infections Friday as hospitalization numbers dropped substantially. The new infections boost the cumulative to 254,946. Meanwhile, the county logged four fatalities Friday from December and January, boosting the death toll to 5,042. Hospitalization numbers due to the virus dropped from 75 Thursday to...
Wisconsin Statehngnews.com

EMS Chief Goff named to state EMS Board’s Human Relations Committee

The State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services EMS Board has appointed Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff to be one of the inaugural members of the newly formed Human Relations Committee. The Wisconsin EMS Board provides recommendations directly to the Department of Health Services about issues and policy matters...
Mental Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

The Relationship Between Chronic Medical Illness and Mental Health Diagnoses

Dealing with sudden medical events such as a heart attack or stroke, or a chronic medical condition such as diabetes, cancer, or chronic pain, can evoke feelings of sadness or worry. Illness-related stress or anxiety can trigger symptoms of depression. Patients may be worried about treatment, the treatment outcome, or their future. They may have difficulty adjusting to the treatment, or the lifestyle limitations that these conditions may cause. These feelings of sadness or worry, if not addressed, may lead to clinical depression which is a serious medical illness. Research indicates that individuals diagnosed with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk for developing depression. It is imperative that both formal and informal depression screening is integrated into medical care on the outset of treatment and on an ongoing basis.