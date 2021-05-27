Auto manufacturers test connected vehicle technology implemented in Tampa Bay, evaluated at USF
The USF Center for Urban Transportation Research has entered the fourth and final phase of a $22 million project funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation to create and implement connected vehicle technology in downtown Tampa. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Connected Vehicle Pilot (THEA CV Pilot), which started in 2015, is now being tested by Honda, Hyundai and Toyota to determine how the technology interacts with their hardware.www.usf.edu