Auto manufacturers test connected vehicle technology implemented in Tampa Bay, evaluated at USF

Have you ever driven from Miami to Tallahassee? It’s 481 miles — and costs about $120 in gas if you’re driving an old SUV. That same trip in a Chevy Bolt costs just $10. So why aren’t we all driving electric cars on I-75? Well, obviously, big trucks and high-octane speed machines are cool — at least until it’s time to fill’er up. But some people are saying it’s because local dealerships don’t want to sell electric vehicles and are hiding them from their customers.