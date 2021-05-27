Cancel
Grant Avenue — A Street With Many Faces

By Tanya Houseman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant Avenue, San Francisco’s oldest artery, has had three names. Nowadays it has four faces. The rutted original was laid out as Calle de la Fundacion (street of the founding) in 1845 in the pueblo of Yerba Buena. The name was changed to Dupont in honor of an American admiral when California was ceded to the Union in 1846. By the late 1800s “Du Pon Gai” as some Chinese still call it, had gained such an unsavory reputation (tong wars, opium dens, sing-sing girls) that the downtown merchants evoked the image of the 18th president of the United States to upgrade Dupont Street.

