Maryland State

NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY: MARYLAND RECOVERY NOW GRANT FUNDING FOR NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

ccgov.org
 17 days ago

MARYLAND RECOVERY NOW GRANT FUNDING FOR NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS. Elkton, MD: Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger is pleased to announce the award of $340,259 in Maryland Recovery Now grant funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to support nonprofit organizations in Cecil County that have been impacted by the Coronavirus. Nonprofit organizations that wish to apply for this funding will find applications at https://www.ccgov.org/government/community-services beginning June 10, 2021.

www.ccgov.org
