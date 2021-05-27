NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY: MARYLAND RECOVERY NOW GRANT FUNDING FOR NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Elkton, MD: Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger is pleased to announce the award of $340,259 in Maryland Recovery Now grant funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to support nonprofit organizations in Cecil County that have been impacted by the Coronavirus. Nonprofit organizations that wish to apply for this funding will find applications at https://www.ccgov.org/government/community-services beginning June 10, 2021.