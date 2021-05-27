Special Weather Statement issued for Christian by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHRISTIAN COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Highlandville to 8 miles south of Ozark to near Merriam Woods. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Nixa... Ozark Sparta... Highlandville Fremont Hills... Spokane Oldfield... Elkhead Chestnutridge... Bruner Selmore... Keltner Christian Center... Garrison Chadwick... Linden Boaz A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri.alerts.weather.gov