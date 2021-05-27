Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHRISTIAN COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Highlandville to 8 miles south of Ozark to near Merriam Woods. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Nixa... Ozark Sparta... Highlandville Fremont Hills... Spokane Oldfield... Elkhead Chestnutridge... Bruner Selmore... Keltner Christian Center... Garrison Chadwick... Linden Boaz A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
City
Bruner, MO
City
Merriam Woods, MO
County
Christian County, MO
City
Spokane, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#Missouri Flooding#Severe Flooding#Ozark Sparta#Keltner Christian Center#Torrential Rainfall#Strong Thunderstorms#Localized Flooding#Doppler Radar#Southwestern Missouri#Wind#Severity#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood levels outside of the main stem of the James River basin are receding and are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Taney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR WESTERN DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND NORTHERN TANEY COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Taneyville, or 14 miles southwest of Ava, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Taneycomo... Forsyth Merriam Woods... Sparta Highlandville... Rockaway Beach Taneyville... Spokane Oldfield... Brownbranch Elkhead... Chestnutridge Bruner... Keltner Christian Center... Garrison Chadwick... Bradleyville Goodhope... Walnut Shade HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Greene, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Greene; Lawrence; Stone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE...NORTHEASTERN BARRY...EASTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 341 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marionville, or near Aurora, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Republic... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Clever... Crane Billings... Miller Verona... Brookline Hurley... Halltown Chesapeake... Wheelerville Bois D`arc... Jenkins Ponce de Leon... Boaz Madry... Elsey This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 44 and 69. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT Sunday. * At 526 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Sparta, Wasola, Rome, Squires, Goodhope, Brownbranch and Dogwood. This includes the following low water crossings Route FF at Hunter Creek east of Ava, Route W at Caney Creek just east of Brownbranch, Route Y at Cowskin Creek 3 miles west of Ava, Route FF at Turkey Creek east of Ava, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob and Highway 76 at Beaver Creek southwest of Bradleyville.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Greenwood Road at The Pomme de Terre Headwaters, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Greenwood Road 5 miles west of Marshfield, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Stone, Taney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Lawrence; Stone; Taney; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT Sunday. * At 1057 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooded low water crossings from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville. This advisory replaces the previous Flood Advisories that were in effect for the region.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.