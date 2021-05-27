E-bike revolution takes to single track

E-bikes are a super fun way to explore the outdoors, especially if you’re new to mountain biking or intimidated by longer and more challenging rides. The pedal-assist motor gives you a little extra boost on the uphills while still requiring you to put in some effort. If you’re curious about mountain biking, but not sure you’re ready for the stamina it requires, give an electric mountain bike a try. Guaranteed you’ll have a blast! It’s important to note, though, that e-bikes are not allowed on many trail systems throughout the US because they’re considered motorized vehicles. That being said, there are a handful of e-bike trails and e-bike friendly destinations that are definitely worth checking out. Most of these areas are on multi-use public lands like BLM and Forest Service, but currently, it’s up to land managers to determine whether e-bikes are allowed on trails.