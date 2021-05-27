Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Polling location Changes and Information for the June 8 Party Primary: Democratic Party Primary & Republican Party Primary

Posted by 
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 13 days ago

Democratic Party Primary Election will be held for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and House of Delegates 84th District. Republican Party Primary Election will be held for House of Delegates 83rd District.

Virginia law only allows you to vote in one of the party primary elections. Voters must indicate whether they want to vote in the Democratic or Republican Party Primary.

Three Election Day polling locations have moved:

  • Precinct 0040 Bonney moved to
  • Princess Anne High School,
  • 4400 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23462
  • Precinct 0049 Lynnhaven moved to
  • John B. Dey Elementary School
  • 1900 N. Great Neck Road, 23454
  • Emergency Polling Location Change
  • Precinct 0100 Sandbridge moved to
  • Sandbridge Fire Station located at
  • 305 Sandbridge Road, 23456

For specific information including sample ballots and polling locations, please visit www.vbgov.com/voter.

If you will be out of town or are unable to make it to the polls on June 8, we are open for early voting:

Voter Registration & Elections

Municipal Center – Building 14, 2449 Princess Anne Road

Friday, May 28, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 3, 2021 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 4, 2012, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

# # #

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

39
Followers
177
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Elections
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Democratic Primary#Republican Primary Voters#Princess Anne High School#Polling#Polls#Attorney General#Virginia Law#Location#Elementary School#Sandbridge Fire Station#Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Bowling Green Daily News

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. House of Delegates to meet in person at the state Capitol

Lawmakers have not met in chambers since March 2020. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday that the House, when it next convenes, will return in person to the Virginia State Capitol after a year of virtual and physically distanced voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the...
Virginia Beach, VADaily Press

Letters for May 17: Virginia Beach used an eminent domain process, it was fair

Re “A single mom took down Virginia Beach’s discriminatory voting system — and she’s not done yet” (May 8): I must defend myself and my former coworkers in the Virginia Beach Department of Public Works’ Office of Real Estate against statements made by Latasha Holloway. She is paraphrased as saying, “the city took land owned by her family in the 1970s and 1980s through eminent domain and without fair compensation, leading them to poverty.” She added, “They took the land from all of our neighbors and cousins who live on Holland Road and they steered those people of color totally out of the city of Virginia Beach or to small pockets where the powers that be deemed people of color would be out of sight.”