Polling location Changes and Information for the June 8 Party Primary: Democratic Party Primary & Republican Party Primary

Democratic Party Primary Election will be held for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and House of Delegates 84th District. Republican Party Primary Election will be held for House of Delegates 83rd District.

Virginia law only allows you to vote in one of the party primary elections. Voters must indicate whether they want to vote in the Democratic or Republican Party Primary.

Three Election Day polling locations have moved:

Precinct 0040 Bonney moved to

Princess Anne High School,

4400 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23462

Precinct 0049 Lynnhaven moved to

John B. Dey Elementary School

1900 N. Great Neck Road, 23454

Emergency Polling Location Change

Precinct 0100 Sandbridge moved to

Sandbridge Fire Station located at

305 Sandbridge Road, 23456

For specific information including sample ballots and polling locations, please visit www.vbgov.com/voter.

If you will be out of town or are unable to make it to the polls on June 8, we are open for early voting:

Voter Registration & Elections

Municipal Center – Building 14, 2449 Princess Anne Road

Friday, May 28, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 3, 2021 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 4, 2012, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

