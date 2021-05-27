Polling location Changes and Information for the June 8 Party Primary: Democratic Party Primary & Republican Party Primary
Democratic Party Primary Election will be held for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and House of Delegates 84th District. Republican Party Primary Election will be held for House of Delegates 83rd District.
Virginia law only allows you to vote in one of the party primary elections. Voters must indicate whether they want to vote in the Democratic or Republican Party Primary.
Three Election Day polling locations have moved:
- Precinct 0040 Bonney moved to
- Princess Anne High School,
- 4400 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23462
- Precinct 0049 Lynnhaven moved to
- John B. Dey Elementary School
- 1900 N. Great Neck Road, 23454
- Emergency Polling Location Change
- Precinct 0100 Sandbridge moved to
- Sandbridge Fire Station located at
- 305 Sandbridge Road, 23456
For specific information including sample ballots and polling locations, please visit www.vbgov.com/voter.
If you will be out of town or are unable to make it to the polls on June 8, we are open for early voting:
Voter Registration & Elections
Municipal Center – Building 14, 2449 Princess Anne Road
Friday, May 28, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 3, 2021 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, June 4, 2012, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
# # #