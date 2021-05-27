newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Thunder Lotus Games’ Spiritfarer receiving physical edition from iam8bit this July

By Marc Kaliroff
nintendowire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you still not charted your way through the land of the spirits in Thunder Lotus Games’ award-winning management sim Spiritfarer? For those who have been waiting to take the role of a digital ferrymaster to the deceased, the opportunity to go physical will soon arrive. Spiritfarer is finally receiving a physical print run from iam8bit on Tuesday, July 27th for $34.99 and pre-orders will be accepted soon.

nintendowire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#Digital Art#Thunder Lotus Games#Iam8bit Com#The Game#Collector#Book#Exotic Locations#July#Sticker#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGematsu

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey interview with director Matt Bettelman

Gematsu recently spoke to Matt Bettelman, Survios game director of the upcoming Puzzle Bobble 35th anniversary game Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey. In the email interview, Bettelman discusses how a virtual reality Puzzle Bobble game came about, translating the series’ classic 2D gameplay into 3D virtual reality, powerups, multiplayer, working with the ZUNTATA music team, potential platform additions in the future, and more.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Lukewarm Reception of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Steam

Despite the large number of positive reviews from Steam users, the remaster of the Mass Effect series also received a solid portion of criticism. Fans point out Legendary Edition's localization problems and technical flaws. Yesterday marked the reelease of the long awaited remaster of the iconic Mass Effect trilogy, titled...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

BloodRayne Receives Its Final Ultimate Updates For PC

Ziggurat Interactive revealed today that it has given the game BloodRayne one last "Ultimate Update" on PC. Specifically, this update will affect the enhanced "Terminal Cut" editions of both BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2, as this will include updated visuals and audio enhancements, more localization fixes, several gameplay balances, and more additions to the content and the way the game performs. The Ultimate Update is a free upgrade for existing PC owners, whether you own the game on Steam or GOG. You can read more about the updates below.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Secret Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 4

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards. The coverage of Rainbow Rare cards will focus more on the current value of these cards, as the artwork aspect was covered in the other installments where the standard versions of these cards appear.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Epic teasing huge “mystery” free game in next week’s giveaway

The Epic Games Store’s next freebie is a “mystery game” the Fortnite publisher have confirmed. Usually, every Thursday, we see a new free title drop on the Epic Games Store, accompanied by a reveal of what’s coming next. This time however there’s a cryptic image of the Epic Games Store...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

PlayStation Studios Appears on Steam Curator

PlayStation Studios’ Steam Curator page is now live and teasing at 13 more games to be released on PC. “PlayStation Studios is home to the development of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own outstanding and immersive games, including some of the most popular and critically acclaimed titles in entertainment history.”. Playstation Studio’s...
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Super Rare Games: The Physics Edition of Inmost will go on sale next week – ntower

In April, Super Rare Game was announced Upcoming collaboration with British developer and publisher Chucklefish, Adventure Through Most Limited physical version will be obtained – it is now in the initial modules. Already from May 20, 2021 Our time at 7:00 pm The limited edition can be found in 5,000 pieces Onlineshop From super rare games. You have a choice between 31.35 euros (plus shipping and customs costs) and a standard version limited to a total of 2,000 pieces Steelbook Edition For 45.86 euros.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Preview More Pokémon TCG Eevee Heroes Cards Ahead Of Release

While the card collecting community is currently in an uproar about the halt of Pokémon TCG and sports cards at big box stores, those actually making the cards press on. (My take on the crisis: this too shall pass; head to local game shops; yours doesn't have them, hit up another — cards are more difficult to get but are absolutely attainable.) Over in Japan, the frenzy over Pokémon cards is expected to reach a new soaring height with the release of the new expansion Eevee Heroes, which happens in just twelve days on May 28th. As we get closer to the date of this set, which is unconfirmed but speculated to be the basis of the planned Sword & Shield expansion set to be released for English-language collectors in August 2021, more artwork is leaking. Let's take a look at some of the V and VMAX card from the set showcasing Eeveelutions.
Video GamesNME

‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ receives a big visual update

BioWare has released a brand new update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition which adds many visual improvements and quality of life fixes. Patch 1.02, which is over 11GB in size, includes several bug fixes as well as graphical upgrades for all three games included in the Legendary Edition, for all platforms.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Summer Game Fest will reunite the band from the Windows 95 CD

Game Awards head honcho Geoff Keighley today announced his Summer Game Fest marketing extraveganza will return on June 10th, running alongside (and egging on) the virtual E3 2021. The Summer Game Fest will kick off with a livestreamed event which includes a games showcase and a performance from Weezer, the American band known for having the music video to their song 'Buddy Holly' on the Windows 95 CD-ROM. I honestly had not expected Geoff Keighley to show support for PC gaming with such a deep cut for the dads out there. You remember Windows 95, eh?
Video Gamesestnn.com

WoW: TBC Classic - Guide To Flying Mounts In Outland

Flying is one of the most important things changing in TBC Classic, make sure to go into the expansion prepared in this guide. A feature that is the bane of most in the Warcraft community, yet when it was first introduced it was seen as a massive positive. While an expensive investment, Flying is a crucial part of TBC Classic, even being required for some dungeon attunements. While you won’t need to splash the cash on the faster 280% mount (around 5000g worth), the level one, and much slower flying mount, is key.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

The Division Heartland Gameplay Leaks From Closed Alpha Test

In case you didn’t know, Ubisoft announced a new The Division spin-off going the free-to-play route with The Division Heartland. While there’s no release date set for it just yet, loads of The Division Heartland gameplay has made its way out via the closed alpha test!. There are multiple videos...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition announced for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Wired Productions and independent developer Tomas Sala have announced a Warrior Edition of third-person air combat game The Falconeer for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The Warrior Edition bundles the base game with all of the updates and expansions released for the Xbox and PC versions. Players will get The Kraken, The Hunter, and Atun’s Folly expansions, as well as the upcoming Edge of the World expansion.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition hits highest Steam concurrent players for a BioWare game

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launched on Friday, and the Steam numbers suggest it's had a pretty successful launch weekend. The remastered trilogy is the number one trending game on SteamDB right now, reaching a peak concurrent player count of 59,817 on Sunday. As noted by industry analyst @BenjiSales on Twitter, it marks the highest concurrent players on Steam for any BioWare game. It's also the second-highest concurrent player count for any EA game on Steam, only beaten by Apex Legends.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Kitaria Fables Gets Release Date And Physical Edition For Nintendo Switch

As previously noted by Kate, this site's unofficial senior consultant on farm-sims, there are a lot of those sorts of games on Nintendo Switch. But there's always room for one more, especially when it features cats and customisation options. Publisher PQube has confirmed that Kitaria Fables will arrive on Nintendo...