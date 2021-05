As we are all aware, the recent coronavirus pandemic has canceled or delayed hundreds of events over the past year from E3 to Comic-Con. The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo was not an exception. The only Olympics that took place in 2020 included Sonic and Mario in Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Now, video game publisher Sega has announced that their official 2020 Olympic game is a few months away from releasing outside of Japan, right in time for the Olympics to return in the summer of 2021. However, even with the Olympics technically occurring in 2021, 2020 will be staying in the title.