Dover, OK

Damage reported in Dover after tornado warning issued for north-central Oklahoma

By Kaylee Douglas
KFOR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR crews are on the scene of damage reported in Dover after a tornado warning was issued Thursday afternoon. The tornado warning was issued for Kingfisher County near Dover around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time. Storms are expected to...

Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

14-year-old boy dies after accident at Oklahoma lake

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say a community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old Checotah boy following an accident at Lake Eufaula. Around 6 p.m. on May 15, emergency crews were called to an accident on the beach of Lake Eufaula. Officials say three children were riding a...
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR central Kingfisher and east central Blaine Counties Until 900 AM CDT AT 810 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Loyal, moving northeast at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of dimes Wind gusts to 40 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Dover and Omega.