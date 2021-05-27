Saudi Arabia reinforces its commitment to eradicate forced labour in all its forms
On 26 May 2021, Saudi Arabia deposited the instrument of ratification of the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930, becoming the fifty-second country worldwide and the first among members of the Gulf Cooperation Council to ratify this instrument. With this ratification, Saudi Arabia is demonstrating its firm commitment to combating forced labour in all its forms, including human trafficking.www.ilo.org
