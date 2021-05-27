Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Latest: W Virginia steps up prizes for vaccination

By The Associated Press
seattlepi.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia will step up its prizes for vaccines, enrolling all residents who have received a coronavirus shot into a lottery for the chance to win a college scholarship, an F-150 pickup truck or cash rewards. Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced the plan for the new incentives...

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Lancet#Unicef#F 150#Republican#West Virginians#Justice#Ama Journal#Ap#La Wallet#Al Arjat 1 Prison#African#Moroccans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Related
Worlddailyjournal.net

The Latest: Long lines as Turkey ramps up vaccinations

ANKARA, Turkey — Long lines formed outside hospitals and health clinics across Turkey on Wednesday as the country ramped up its vaccination drive following last month’s agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for 90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — with an option for 30 million more. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced...
Lotteryreviewjournal.com

‘Exciting’ prizes planned to spur COVID vaccinations

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce within days that Nevada will join a growing number of states in offering “exciting” prizes to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevada’s program will be “pretty innovative” and “a little different than what the other states’ have been,” the governor said last...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
WorldHuffingtonPost

Dangerous Delta COVID-19 Variant Infecting Vaccinated Adults In Israel

In an alarming new development, the particularly virulent delta variant of COVID-19 has infected some fully vaccinated adults in Israel, officials there have reported. Though the daily total of new cases in the country on Thursday was a relatively low 200, about half of adults infected amid an outbreak of the delta variant had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Who can require you to get a Covid vaccination?

(CNN) — Most Americans can and will get vaccinated. Full stop. The stragglers will be key to stopping Covid, however, and what exactly the government can do to encourage and cajole anti-vax Americans is coming soon. The city of San Francisco, for instance, ordered all 35,000 city employees to get the shot or face termination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico to step up border vaccinations to get frontier back to normal

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexico aims to roll back pandemic-induced restrictions on its shared frontier with the United States by speeding up vaccinations ofits border population against COVID-19, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. Ebrard, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez and other officials met with U.S....
Worldkfgo.com

Turkey steps up COVID-19 vaccinations, offering hope for economy

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has sharply accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations this week, delivering more than 1 million a day since Monday, raising hopes of a strong economic performance in the second half of the year. The vaccination programme has been constrained since its launch in January by sporadic vaccine procurement, but...
IndustryTimes Daily

Vaccine laggard Japan steps up shots with company efforts

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese companies have joined the effort to speed up the country’s lagging coronavirus vaccine rollout before the Tokyo Olympics begin next month. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Public Health740thefan.com

Japan steps up vaccination effort to key daily rate of 1 million

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s daily rate of coronavirus vaccinations has reached a crucial milestone of 1 million, government data showed on Wednesday, as authorities scramble to recover lost time in inoculating the population. The figure is a critical threshold set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to ensure that the nation’s...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Off the News: For vaccinated, the prizes are rolling in

Go in for health, stay for the prizes. That notion paid off for two lucky, COVID-vaccinated residents: A Hilo woman winning 100,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles, and a Honolulu man scoring two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines. They were the first two winners in weekly prize drawings this month, a state-coordinated...
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Baby steps toward 70 percent vaccinated

New and active case counts trending at April 2020 lows. 66 percent of 16-and-older population with at least one vaccine shot; 61.8 percent completely vaccinated. Half of the state’s total population now completely vaccinated. Minnesota’s most recent COVID-19 numbers continue to show key disease metrics headed firmly in the right...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Axios

Behind the CDC-WhatsApp vaccination

The biggest messaging app in the world teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention beginning this week to increase vaccination rates among U.S. Latinos. Details: Latinos use WhatsApp more than any other demographic group in the U.S., and remain the second-least vaccinated group, after Black Americans, per CDC data.
Massachusetts StatePawtucket Times

Massachusetts offers $1M prizes, scholarships for vaccinated

Massachusetts is giving away five $1 million cash prizes and five $300,000 college scholarships to residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday. The aim of the so-called VaxMillions Giveaway, modeled after a similar program in Ohio, is to drive up the state's vaccination...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Delta variant threatens new pandemic challenge

The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new COVID-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates—and experts warn that immunisation campaigns are in a race against time to contain it. Globally, the pandemic is still slowing down, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting the lowest number...
Public HealthGizmodo

99% of Americans Dying of Covid-19 Were Not Fully Vaccinated

The covid-19 pandemic has receded substantially in the U.S., thanks in part to a successful vaccine campaign. But a new report from the Associated Press released Thursday highlights a clear divide in the country: Americans are still getting seriously sick and dying from the viral illness, but the vast majority of this harm is happening among the not fully vaccinated.