Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection music preview released, pre-orders open on eShop

By Marc Kaliroff
nintendowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Ryu Hayabusa can step out of the shadows next month in his most intense series of action titles, Koei Techmo has already begun releasing previews of various particular aspects from the upcoming Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. Below viewers can have a listen to the highest quality versions yet of “Alma Awakened,” “Iron and Sword,” and “Pray to God” from the PlayStation 3 and Vita’s Ninja Gaiden Σ [Sigma] until they get to hear the soundtrack being drowned out by the sound of slashing foes.

