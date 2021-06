EUGENE — In a game where fractions of a second decide success and failure it took just a few minor adjustments for Robert Ahlstrom to enhance his performance and become one of the best pitchers in the Pac-12. Oregon’s ace, who will get the start for the No. 14 seed Ducks as they open NCAA Regional play against Central Connecticut State this afternoon (2 p.m., ESPN3) at PK Park, led UO’s staff in 2019 but cut his ERA from 3.93 then to 2.41 and improved in nearly every statistical category this season.