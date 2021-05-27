NASS Delegation in USA to assess work on NAF A-29 Super Tucano aircraft

The decision to close the Columbia Pike entrance to the Air Force Memorial and enclose it in the new Arlington Cemetery boundaries for security reasons is ill-conceived. The Air Force Memorial is visible from the National Mall across the Potomac and an immense draw for tourists, members of the military, historians, photographers, family members and students. Professional interpretive guides, including me, value it, too. Interpretive guides are the storytellers who create the magic around our visits to monuments, memorials and historic places. They tell the stories of heroes, the men and women who have paid the ultimate price for their country. It’s a place to learn about people such as Wesley Robert Phenegar Jr., a captain in the Marine Corps and pilot who bravely sacrificed his life so that his men could return safely to base and so that civilians in a Vietnamese village would not perish. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross posthumously.