Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Drought advisory an ‘early warning’ for most of Washington state

yaktrinews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact that March-April 2021 was at its driest since 1926 has led the department to issue the advisory — a “new early warning tool” — for the first time ever. “I’m seeing probably the worst combination of conditions in my lifetime,” said Derrick DeGroot, a county commissioner in Oregon. “We have an enormous fuel load in the forests, and we are looking at a drought unlike we’ve seen probably in the last 115 years.”

www.yaktrinews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Resources#Drought Conditions#Water Supply#Rain Water#Dept#Springtime Precipitation#Dry Conditions#Average Water Levels#Ranchers#Snake Watersheds#Livestock Forage#Washington Mountains#Yields#Non Irrigated Crops#Pend Oreille#Spokane Airport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Washington StateChronicle

It's Time to Make Sure Your Phone Will Get Washington's New ShakeAlert Early Earthquake Warnings

OLYMPIA — Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington Statesouthsoundbiz.com

Study: Washington Ranks Second Best State for Nurses

Washington state is the second-best state for nurses, according to a recent survey by personal finance website WalletHub. In light of the current pandemic crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses — particularly new graduates — pick a successful place to live and work. It did so by comparing the 50 states across 22 key metrics that collectively speak to nursing job opportunities in each market.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington State987thebull.com

Man Arrested In Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) – A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested at a New York City airport. Abidemi Rufai appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Authorities make first arrest in Washington unemployment scam

Authorities arrested a Nigerian citizen suspected of playing a role in a scam that saw nearly $650 million get paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims in Washington state last spring. State Auditor responds to ESD’s claim that audit numbers are ‘inflated’. Abidemi Rufai, 42, was apprehended last Friday by authorities...
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.