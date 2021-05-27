Drought advisory an ‘early warning’ for most of Washington state
The fact that March-April 2021 was at its driest since 1926 has led the department to issue the advisory — a “new early warning tool” — for the first time ever. “I’m seeing probably the worst combination of conditions in my lifetime,” said Derrick DeGroot, a county commissioner in Oregon. “We have an enormous fuel load in the forests, and we are looking at a drought unlike we’ve seen probably in the last 115 years.”www.yaktrinews.com