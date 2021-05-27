DOD Launches Enhanced Website for Military Spouses
The Department of Defense launched its newly-enhanced MySECO website, putting career and education resources at the fingertips of military spouses easier and faster than ever. MySECO is part of the DOD’s Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, which provides career and education guidance to military spouses worldwide. The MySECO enhancements create a more personalized and improved experience for military spouses as they navigate career and education opportunities on the website.www.defense.gov