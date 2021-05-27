Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

New Menu Items Announced For Traverse City Pit Spitters

By Monika Zachara
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago

For as long as I can remember, the peanut has always been the classic, signature ball park snack.

Opening week is coming up and the Traverse City Pit Spitters have eight brand new menu items to kick off the season! We all know that food and drinks really tie in any experience, and these will not disappoint!

Last month, fans had the opportunity to select the next great stadium food item for the third-annual fan food voting. This year, there was a tie between two winning entries. And the winners are in! The newest fan favorite menu items are the Cubano Dog submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids, and the Chicken and Waffle Cone submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City.

In addition to these two, six more items were added to the list!

  • Giant Turkey Legs are making their first appearance. These will be limited to a select few every game, so when you see them you better get one before they’re gone.
  • Monty’s Spit Fire Burgers. Three burger choices, increasing in spiciness so that only those brave enough will order the most extreme offering (although we highly recommend not trying it).
  • Pulled Pork Sandwich. Fire-braised pulled pork piled high on a brioche bun and served with BBQ sauce and can be found at the grill along the third base side
  • Elephant Ears. Yes! The fair favorite is coming to Turtle Creek Stadium. Choice of toppings are delicious Nutella and Pit Spitter Cherry

In addition to the food, brand new signature drinks were also added to the menu. The Pit Spitters are proud to announce a new partnership with Traverse City Whiskey. Several specialty cocktails will be available this season including the “Todd Marga-Reid-A” named after Pit Spitters Bench coach Todd Reid.

Be sure to check out all the action on the field this season, the first game starts on Monday, May 31 at 5:05 pm against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

For more information, check out the Pit Spitters page HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BaAx_0aDpdJsR00
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
Traverse City, MI
Restaurants
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Traverse City, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Dog#Burger#The Pit#Food Drink#Menu Items#Action Items#Cubano#Chicken#Traverse City Whiskey#Pit Spitters Bench#Giant Turkey Legs#Matt Vail Of Grand Rapids#Kokomo Jackrabbits#Elephant Ears#Bbq Sauce#Pork Sandwich#Turtle Creek Stadium#Toppings#Spitter Cherry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
9&10 News

Meals from the Mitten: Apple and Onion Pulled Pork

In a medium-size bowl, add ketchup, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, and mesquite seasoning, and stir to combine. Divide the mixture in half. Place half in the refrigerator; set aside the other half. In a slow cooker, add onion, apple and pork. Pour unrefrigerated half of mixture over pork. Cover...
Bellaire, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Corner Bistro in Bellaire

“I kept bugging him like ‘dude, let’s try this on our own,’ we did and about a year after that we ended up here in Bellaire,” said Maggie Antcliff. These co-owners haven’t looked back since. General manager Maggie Antcliff starts you off with a cocktail…. “We use infuse our own...
LifestylePosted by
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Grand Hotel’s 135th Season Underway

The 135th season at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is underway. They are excited to welcome guests back for afternoon tea, horse-drawn carriages and activities out on the lawn. Each time you visit the hotel, you’ll experience that old-world hospitality and tradition, along with some new things as well.
Beulah, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Local Campgrounds Still Seeing Interest in Camping

As people celebrated the unofficial start to summer on Memorial Day weekend, campgrounds saw a busy start to their camping season, as well. “I do think people are more camping now than before,” said Sara Boylan, co-owner of Turtle Lake Campground in Beulah. Boylan says last year was one of...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Food in Brief: 05/15/2021

TRAVERSE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated 40,000 pounds of food to the Father Fred Foundation. The aim is to help fulfill food needs within the five-county area in northern Michigan. Asparagus event is off. EMPIRE — Empire Chamber of Commerce scrapped the Empire...
Traverse City, MInorthernexpress.com

Black Truffles at Pepe Nero

They aren’t pretty to look at, with their gnarly, inky exterior, perhaps most suggestive of small fossilized dinosaur eggs. But the beauty of the black summer truffle — tartufo nero — lies within, in its cream-colored core. The pride of Italy’s Umbria region, these truffles are often described as having a mushroomy, earthy taste, which makes sense, since they are a type of fungi and grow underground near the roots of old trees. Only licensed truffle hunters can harvest them, with specially trained dogs helping to sniff them out.