New Menu Items Announced For Traverse City Pit Spitters

For as long as I can remember, the peanut has always been the classic, signature ball park snack.

Opening week is coming up and the Traverse City Pit Spitters have eight brand new menu items to kick off the season! We all know that food and drinks really tie in any experience, and these will not disappoint!

Last month, fans had the opportunity to select the next great stadium food item for the third-annual fan food voting. This year, there was a tie between two winning entries. And the winners are in! The newest fan favorite menu items are the Cubano Dog submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids, and the Chicken and Waffle Cone submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City.

In addition to these two, six more items were added to the list!

Giant Turkey Legs are making their first appearance. These will be limited to a select few every game, so when you see them you better get one before they’re gone.

are making their first appearance. These will be limited to a select few every game, so when you see them you better get one before they’re gone. Monty’s Spit Fire Burgers. Three burger choices, increasing in spiciness so that only those brave enough will order the most extreme offering (although we highly recommend not trying it).

Three burger choices, increasing in spiciness so that only those brave enough will order the most extreme offering (although we highly recommend not trying it). Pulled Pork Sandwich . Fire-braised pulled pork piled high on a brioche bun and served with BBQ sauce and can be found at the grill along the third base side

. Fire-braised pulled pork piled high on a brioche bun and served with BBQ sauce and can be found at the grill along the third base side Elephant Ears. Yes! The fair favorite is coming to Turtle Creek Stadium. Choice of toppings are delicious Nutella and Pit Spitter Cherry

In addition to the food, brand new signature drinks were also added to the menu. The Pit Spitters are proud to announce a new partnership with Traverse City Whiskey. Several specialty cocktails will be available this season including the “Todd Marga-Reid-A” named after Pit Spitters Bench coach Todd Reid.

Be sure to check out all the action on the field this season, the first game starts on Monday, May 31 at 5:05 pm against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

