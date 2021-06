EMPIRE, MICH. -- Precious, tiny cargo will soon be transported across Michigan from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to the Detroit Zoo. A pair of piping plover eggs recently rescued from an abandoned nest by a member of Sleeping Bear’s “plover crew” are to be transferred to the care of Detroit Zoo staff for incubation, the park reported today in a Facebook post. Sleeping Bear Dunes is home to a significant population of the endangered shorebird, and as such, is the site of active plover monitoring and research programs to help protect the species.