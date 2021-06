Billie Eilish will soon release a new song, we tell you everything!. Last week, things happened in music! Aya Nakamura put out the sound “Bobo”, Amel Bent, Camélia Jordana, Vitaa unveiled the music video “My sister”, MHD is back … It’s all in our recap. And it seems that this week, we have the right to a new song by Billie Eilish! His second album Happier Than Ever, is due out on July 30 and so far, the singer has released three extracts: “My Future”, “Therefore I Am” and, more recently, “Your Power”. All three tracks reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Therefore I Am” had been ranked number 2. And good news for fans, Billie Eilish is about to unveil a new title of the opus.