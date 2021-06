Man, this could have made things REALLY awkward for Luke Bryan and Maren Morris in the future... LOL. They got a kick out of the recent “big news” that was being talked about regarding the two of them. Gossip columns (that were found by Luke Bryan’s mom) were saying that Maren Morris’s son, Hayes, was fathered by Luke Bryan and not Ryan Hurd. When Ellen Degeneres asked Luke Bryan about the rumor in an interview they did, he laughed and said that Ryan is the one that wrote his new single “Waves” and so he felt he needed to text him and say " buddy, I think we need to talk.” Obviously, the rumors are FALSE, but everyone did get a good laugh from the whole thing. Watch the interview with Ellen below.