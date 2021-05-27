Oasis Disagreement Robbed Fans of Rarities Release

You might remember back in February, when journalist sleuths discovered that Liam and Noel Gallagher quietly registered a joint film production company named Kosmic Kyte Ltd. Well, the reason for such covert movements has finally been revealed, and Oasis fans should be pretty chuffed because a documentary is officially in the works. The brothers will be executive producers on a film about one of their most iconic concerts from the 90s: Knebworth, a live show that saw upwards of 250,000 Oasis fanatics come through across just two nights, when the Brit band was truly at the peak of their popularity. Seriously—around 4% of the country’s population applied for tickets, so if that doesn’t tell you all you need to know about the stratospheric stardom of Oasis in ’96, you’re going to need to hold out for the concert doco.