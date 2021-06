The Osakis boys golf team finished third out of five teams at the Central Minnesota Conference tournament at the Lynx National Golf Course in Sauk Centre on May 11. The Silverstreaks shot a 343 over the 18 holes. Chase Triebenbach, Logan Lipke and Aaron Nack all earned All-CLC recognition for their play over the course of the whole conference season. Triebenbach finished second in the league with a 38.57 stroke average over his top six rounds. Lipke was fourth at 41.86 and Nack was eighth with a 45 average.