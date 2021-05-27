Abortion Access is at Stake, But We Will Do Everything We Can to Keep Our Clinic’s Doors Open
Last week, my staff and I watched alongside the rest of the nation as the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it would consider a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. This news left us feeling scared about the future of abortion access and thinking about how a bad decision could be devastating for patients like ours, for whom access to abortion is not only life-affirming, but often life-saving.www.aclufl.org