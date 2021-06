Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—The White House on Wednesday said that comments made earlier this week by President Joe Biden about “two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends” were not a criticism of moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. Biden did not name the senators, but they were widely considered to be […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s voting record in the spotlight following Biden remarks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.