If you’re a Denver Nuggets fan, this week has probably felt like one of the longest in a long time. The Nuggets wrapped their regular season last Sunday, and because of the play-in tournament, fans have been forced to go five whole days without any games as they wait for the postseason to get underway. While this break could not be more needed for the team as they hope to get some of their players back from injury, it has been difficult as a fan to go this long in anticipation of the first game. Based on the social media accounts of several of the players, it would seem that they, too, are getting antsy for tonight when they take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.