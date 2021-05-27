Dying Light 2 Getting At Least Two Expansions After Launch

Now that Dying Light 2 has a confirmed release date, it's time for all the pre-order rigmarole. The game is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store right now for either PS5 or PS4, with three different digital editions available. It's the Ultimate Edition we'll be focusing on for the purpose of this article though, which confirms Techland has at least two pieces of DLC in the works. Purchasing this particular version grants you access to an "expansion pass with two extra stories" — something that shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of the first game.