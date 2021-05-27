Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Getting At Least Two Expansions After Launch

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Dying Light 2 has a confirmed release date, it's time for all the pre-order rigmarole. The game is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store right now for either PS5 or PS4, with three different digital editions available. It's the Ultimate Edition we'll be focusing on for the purpose of this article though, which confirms Techland has at least two pieces of DLC in the works. Purchasing this particular version grants you access to an "expansion pass with two extra stories" — something that shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of the first game.

www.pushsquare.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Game Mechanics#Dlc#Ps4#Digital Pre Order#Techland#The Playstation Store#Deluxe Edition#Pre Order#Release Date#Gameplay Mechanics#Wallpapers#Free Content#Weapons#The Game#Time#Reinforces Comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Miitopia gets two launch updates

Miitopia for the Nintendo Switch is now available, and as it is release day, the amusing game has had a day one update. In fact, there are two day one updates for Miitopia. There’s Version. 1.0.1 and Version 1.0.2 and basically they sort out any bugs which Nintendo have encountered and both updates are rolling out today. We hope you have fun with the game! Here’s the patch notes direct from Nintendo of America.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Dying Light Platinum Edition Leaks

Dying Light 2 may not have a release date just yet other than the fact that it is coming out sometime later this year. Techland is apparently planning to release a Platinum Edition for the original game – Dying Light. The leak came from Microsoft’s official store. NOTE – If you are getting the “We’re sorry, the page you requested cannot be found” message then that means it has been taken down.
Video Gamesnewgamenetwork.com

Dying Light 2 coming this December

The zombie action game sequel has a new planned launch date. Publisher and developer Techland has announced that Dying Light 2 has a new launch date for December 7, 2021. The long-in-development zombie action game was first announced many years ago, and planned for a 2019 launch, but was delayed a few times. The game also now has a subtitle - Dying Light 2: Stay Human.
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Launches On December 7th

Earlier today, Techland announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will launch on December 7th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A new gameplay trailer is embedded above while a quick description of the upcoming sequel is included below. As Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your...
Video Gamescaposts.com

Dying Light 2 gets December release date and new gameplay trailer

The Dying Light 2 release date is set for December 7, 2021, according to a new developer stream. Dying Light 2 previously had a release window of spring 2020, before Techland announced that the immensely anticipated sequel had been delayed indefinitely. PCGamesNDying Light 2 release date and all the latest details 14:31 05/27/2021.
WorldIGN

We'll Finally Get Dying Light 2 News This Week

A new teaser has announced that a Dying Light 2 livestream will be broadcast this Thursday, May 27, at 12pm Pacific / 3pm Eastern / 8pm UK (that's May 28 at 5am AEST). After an indefinite delay and reports of behind-the-scenes turbulence at developer Techland, Dying Light 2 has had a somewhat uncertain future for some time, but the livestream teaser promises that those 'Dying 2 learn more' have something to look forward to on Thursday.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dying Light 2 Will Be Revealed This Thursday

Last week we received a mysterious package: a black poster tube with Dying Light 2 emblazoned on it to be exact. Of course we opened it. Inside was a short letter, a UV torch, a poster for Dying Light 2: Stay Human – presumably the game’s actual name – and a sticker confirming as much. A picture of the letter can be seen below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dying Light 2 Deluxe and Ultimate Editions Detailed, Expansion Pass Confirmed

Along with providing new gameplay footage and details for Dying Light 2, Techland also unveiled bonuses for pre-ordering the game. The Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition were also detailed, both which include additional outfits and story DLC. Pre-ordering any edition nets the Reload outfit, weapon skin and paraglider. The Deluxe...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human gets official release date, pre-orders go live

Techland just announced that their highly-anticipated survival horror game Dying Light 2 Stay Human will start making the rounds on December 7, 2021. The announcement was made during the first-ever episode of Dying 2 Know, which is, in its own words "a unique and immersive in-game web series diving deep into the world of the game".
Video GamesTwinfinite

Dying Light 2 Finally Gets Firm Release Date Alongside Spectacular New Gameplay Footage; CE Detailed

After years of anticipation and delays, Dying Light 2 has finally received a release date it will be out this year on December 7. This is according to recent Dying 2 Know live stream which did an extensive deep dive into Dying Light 2’s gameplay, featuring new footage that you can check out below, and short developer interviews to provide a bit more information about that game’s plot and design.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Dying Light 2 Launches in December, Next-Gen Versions Announced

Techland today dropped the official release date for Dying Light 2 and confirmed the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. After more than a year of silence, Techland today dropped a trove of new information and a new gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2. The developer also confirmed that the game is coming to next-gen consoles in addition to the previously announced PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Final Trailer 2021 Revealed

The final trailer of Samurai Warriors 5 has been uploaded and revealed in the Koei Tecmo Youtube Channel. Samurai Warriors 5 is the latest installment of Warriors series and it will focus mainly on the story of Oda Nobunaga & Akechi Mitsuhide. In this game, players will get to know...