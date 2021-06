Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. KRASG12C mutations can be found in approximately 13% of patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and historically have been associated with a poor prognosis. Now, data from a phase II trial demonstrate the efficacy of the novel KRASG12C-specific inhibitor sotorasib for patients with advanced-stage NSCLC harbouring this alteration with disease progression on at least one standard-of-care therapy.