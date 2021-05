Francesca Gallardo is a senior at Florida International University and is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a double minor in Biology and Chemistry. As a passionate and forward-thinking individual, Francesca is hoping to make a positive difference in the healthcare landscape following graduation. Alongside her studies, she also works as an Adjunct Teaching Assistant for General Chemistry 1 Lab and previously served as a Research Assistant and Peer Leader for Biology 2. After being granted admission to the Health Services Administration program at the age of twenty, she is excited for what her future holds.