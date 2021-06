The Biden administration announced on Thursday its plans to distribute the first 25 million of the 80 million vaccine doses the U.S. intends to send around the world. Of that 25 million, 19 million or 75% of those doses will be distributed through COVAX, which aims to help the countries most at risk. Doses shared through COVAX will be prioritized for Southeast Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. The remaining 6 million vaccine doses will go toward regions prioritized by the U.S., including to Canada and Mexico. Overall, the Biden administration plans to distribute 80 million excess COVID-19 vaccine doses around the world by the end of the month.