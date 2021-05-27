Todd Phillips Reportedly Returning To Co-Write Joker 2
Despite occasional denials, a sequel to Joker has always been on the cards due to its enormous critical and commercial success. We recently heard that Joker 2 was likely under active development as part of Warner Bros.’ and DC’s long-term slate of expected releases, albeit without necessarily crossing over into the mainstream franchise. Now, The Direct are claiming, via THR, that director Todd Phillips is being brought in to co-write the screenplay for the project.wegotthiscovered.com