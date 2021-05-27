Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Todd Phillips Reportedly Returning To Co-Write Joker 2

By Jessica James
wegotthiscovered.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite occasional denials, a sequel to Joker has always been on the cards due to its enormous critical and commercial success. We recently heard that Joker 2 was likely under active development as part of Warner Bros.’ and DC’s long-term slate of expected releases, albeit without necessarily crossing over into the mainstream franchise. Now, The Direct are claiming, via THR, that director Todd Phillips is being brought in to co-write the screenplay for the project.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Todd Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr#Underworld#Direct#Arkham Asylum#Jokerverse#Wb#Dc#Madness#Story Directions#Talk#Expected Releases#Lead#Imagination#Occasional Denials#Criminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Violent CrimesIGN

Joker 2 Reportedly Set to Be Written By Original Director

Though it was originally conceived as a standalone film, it seems that Joker's director now has some ideas for a follow-up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has signed Joker's co-writer and director Todd Phillips to pen a sequel to the 2019 comic book film. The prospect of a...
Movieswttspod.com

Joker 2: Sequel Confirmed! Will Joaquin Phoenix Return?

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, procured actor Joaquin Phoenix his long-anticipated Oscar and wowed fans with his unique adaptation of the tale of the beginning of the scoundrel, yet there will be a continuation of the Joker?. On the off chance that you didn’t have the foggiest idea, all things...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Was Surprised By James Gunn’s Completed Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe is a tricky place, with Warner Bros. adapting its strategies with the release of each new movie. The next installment in the franchise is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which served as a sequel/reboot to the 2017 original. Joel Kinnaman is one of the actors reprising their role in the R-rated blockbuster, and the Altered Carbon star recently explained why he was so surprised by the completed theatrical cut.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Michael Keaton's Bloody Batman Costume Teased by 'Flash' Director Andy Muschietti

The first visual confirmaton that Michael Keaton will return to play Batman alongside Ezra Miller in Warner Bros.’ upcoming “The Flash” was delivered in a stylish (and violent) image posted by director Andy Muschietti. The caption-free picture of Keaton’s classic Batsuit suit insignia, covered with blood, was posted to Muschietti’s Instagram on Friday morning.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Ip Man Star Donnie Yen Joins John Wick: Chapter 4, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Creed III, Firestarter, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. This WEEK’S TOP STORY. IP MAN’S DONNIE YEN JOINS JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4. John Wick (Certified Fresh at 86%) could have “just” been...
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Christian Bale Reportedly Still In Talks To Return As Batman In The Flash

Before Michael Keaton was confirmed to be returning as Bruce Wayne in The Flash for a second time after casting some doubt on his potential involvement, the rumor mill instantly sprang into life with reports that Warner Bros. would focus their attention on recruiting Christian Bale for a cameo if Tim Burton’s Dark Knight didn’t commit.
MoviesAceShowbiz

'The Batman' Release May be Delayed Because Warner Bros. Is 'Unhappy' With It

Producers are reportedly considering the possibility of reshooting some scenes of the upcoming DC movie even though it means they need to up the production cost. AceShowbiz - Fans may have to wait a little longer for "The Batman". The Robert Pattinson-starring superhero movie, which production has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, reportedly is getting a new release date because Warner Bros. is "unhappy" with the finished product.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson’s Batman Will Reportedly Have A No Kill Rule

Considering it’s such a major tenet of the comic book character, it’s strange that Batman movies have played so fast and loose with the Caped Crusader’s no killing rule. Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight had no problem dishing out lethal justice, infamously grinning as he blew up one of Penguin’s goons in Batman Returns. And while Christian Bale’s Bats generally stuck to the code, he still left Ra’s al-Ghul to die in Batman Begins. And let’s not even get started on Ben Affleck’s ultra-violent antics.
Moviesepicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Adamant About Casting Amber Heard in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Despite all of the issues plaguing her personal life right now, Amber Heard's professional career is still doing pretty well and it's safe to say that she's one of the most sought-after actors right now. Rumor has it that Heard's time in the DC Extended Universe may soon come to an end but Amber has come out on multiple occasions to state that she's not going anywhere. Assuming that Amber does in fact lose her Mera role over at Warner Bros., another production company is reportedly willing to open its doors for the Aquaman star.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Rumored For Black Adam Cameo Again

For someone that’s only made three appearances as the character in the ten and a half years since he was first cast in the role, there’s been a ton of speculation swirling around Henry Cavill’s future as the DCEU’s Superman, which has only intensified thanks to the triple whammy of HBO Max’s Justice League, the constant chatter surrounding the SnyderVerse and J.J. Abrams’ reboot of the Big Blue Boy Scout.
MoviesComicBook

The Flash: Is Watchmen's Doomsday Clock Being Used For The Movie?

The Flash movie is being setup as a pivotal installment of DC's movie universe - one that will help reset the fractured continuity of the franchise. The Flash will see Ezra Miller's Barry Allen/Flash caught up in a Back to the Future-style conundrum after selfishly altering the past to save his mother. The distortion in time will see Barry meeting an alternate version of the Batman he knows (Ben Affleck) - this one played by Batman (1989) star Michael Keaton. Well, Flash director Andy Muschietti's latest tease of Keaton's Batman comes with some clear reference to Watchmen, and that has DC fans now asking a key question:
MoviesInverse

The Flash is about to bring in Michael Keaton’s Batman

Batman’s set to dance with the devil in the Scottish moonlight. Production for The Flash is heading to Glasgow, Scotland for a very cool reason. According to recent leaks, the DC Comics superhero tentpole’s upcoming shoot there ties into the studio’s plans for an ambitious “multiverse.” Here’s what we know.
MoviesMovieWeb

Batman First Look Teases Michael Keaton's New Batsuit in The Flash Movie

Our first look at the return of Michael Keaton's Batsuit in The Flash has been revealed by director Andy Muschietti. Production is now underway on the upcoming superhero movie that will see Ezra Miller reprising his role as the titular Justice League member. It's also been reported that Keaton will return to the role of Batman for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns, as the plot of the movie will bring in characters from alternate timelines.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Photo: Keaton’s “Flash” Batman Suit Teased

Filmmaker Andy Muschietti has teased a first look at the new Batsuit being used in the upcoming “The Flash” movie currently in production in the UK. The film sees Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman alongside Ezra Miller’s The Flash in a multiverse spanning story. The new photo definitely harkens back to the outfit Keaton wore in “Batman Returns” with its plated torso – but there’s been some obvious modification as well.