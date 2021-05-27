Cruises are coming back. Experts weigh in on how to stay safe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended all sectors of the travel industry and the cruise sector has suffered the worst two month span any industry could face, and it’s likely not over yet. Cruise ships have been branded “floating petri dishes” and “incubators for pathogens” and become a testament to the viciousness of the coronavirus crisis. Dozens of fatalities have been linked to cruise ships, with passengers and crew dying while at sea and after disembarking. More than 6000 passengers are still onboard ships that are unable to dock as governments block disembarkation, fearing it will spread the disease. Ports have denied vessels entry, Governments have launched criminal investigations, travellers have cancelled trips and most cruise companies in the world have suspended operations. Even as ships will be allowed to sail again, a “No Sail Order” is etched in the minds of customers and questions have been raised about their very raison d’être. It is time for cruise industry to introspect and reinvent itself for the new world post Covid.