newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cruises are coming back. Experts weigh in on how to stay safe.

By Korin Miller
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of an industry-wide shutdown, Royal Caribbean is ready to set sail again. The cruise company just received clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct "mock cruises" with volunteer passengers, starting in June. The first mock cruise will depart from Miami on...

www.aol.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#Cruise Ships#Cdc#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Best Cruises#Princess Cruises#Shore Excursions#Norwegian Cruise Lines#Virgin Voyages#The Ms Artania#The University At Buffalo#University Hospital#Yahoo Life Cdc#Cruise Ship Quarantine#Mock Cruises#Sail#Volunteer Passengers#Covid 19 Vaccines#Dock#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Related
LifestylePosted by
Newsweek

How to Be a Cruise Ship Volunteer Passenger for Trial Voyages

New guidelines for cruise lines preparing to conduct trial trips in U.S. waters, with volunteer passengers aboard, were released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All volunteer passengers must meet several requirements to join a test cruise, including being at least 18 years old. They must...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How The Sinking Cruise Industry Can Stay Afloat Amidst The Stigma Challenge

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended all sectors of the travel industry and the cruise sector has suffered the worst two month span any industry could face, and it’s likely not over yet. Cruise ships have been branded “floating petri dishes” and “incubators for pathogens” and become a testament to the viciousness of the coronavirus crisis. Dozens of fatalities have been linked to cruise ships, with passengers and crew dying while at sea and after disembarking. More than 6000 passengers are still onboard ships that are unable to dock as governments block disembarkation, fearing it will spread the disease. Ports have denied vessels entry, Governments have launched criminal investigations, travellers have cancelled trips and most cruise companies in the world have suspended operations. Even as ships will be allowed to sail again, a “No Sail Order” is etched in the minds of customers and questions have been raised about their very raison d’être. It is time for cruise industry to introspect and reinvent itself for the new world post Covid.
Kidsromper.com

Experts Weigh In On How Parents Can Prepare Kids For The Covid Vaccine

Now that some children are able to become vaccinated, parents are thinking ahead to vaccine schedules, appointments, and how to prepare kids for the side effects. Experts have told adults to take an ibuprofen prior to and after receiving the vaccine, as well as getting a good night’s rest the day before and not drinking alcohol. My husband and I were even advised to chug Gatorade all day following the vaccination. But what about kids? Should they prepare in the same way?
Travelcbslocal.com

Experts Weigh COVID Risks for Summer Travelers

Taking to the skies is top of mind for many who have been cooped up for months during the pandemic. How safe is travel if you're vaccinated? And what about COVID variants? Elizabeth Cook reports. (5-18-21)
TravelPosted by
The Hill

CDC approves first cruise ship to sail with paying passengers in June

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday gave the green light to a Celebrity Cruises ship to be the first to sail with paying passengers next month. Starting on June 26, the Celebrity Edge will embark on the first revenue cruise since the COVID-19 pandemic first crippled the cruise industry in March 2020. The seven-night trip will launch from Fort Lauderdale and be led by Cpt. Kate McCue, who was the first American female captain, the company announced.
Travelcruzely.com

Want to Be a Volunteer Cruise Passenger? Here’s How & What to Expect

Wanted: Volunteers to take a cruise, eat, have a great time, enjoy the ship, and not pay a dime. The catch? You have to be willing to test an entirely new cruise experience. Cruise lines will need to sail simulated “test” cruises for new protocols before they return, as part of the framework put in place by the CDC.
Fort Lauderdale, FLJanesville Gazette

Memorial Day awaits: How to stay safe from COVID at the pool or beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On the verge of Memorial Day weekend, people are asking whether they’re safe from COVID-19 as they cool off in the ocean or pool. Lifeguards and swim coaches are getting questions like this one from Erica Garcia of Fort Lauderdale: “Is it safe for my unvaccinated child to go into a public pool?”
TravelMySanAntonio

Set Sail on the First Approved US Cruise Since the Pandemic Began

Cruises are back. Tentatively. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved a paid sailing by the cruise ship Celebrity Edge out of Fort Lauderdale, F.L., in late June, according to the New York Daily News. It’s the first paid cruise to launch from the U.S. since the...
Public Healthnews4sanantonio.com

CDC green lights cruise operator at some U.S. ports

Carnival Cruise Line has the greenlight to set sail soon with passengers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on parts of Carnival's plans to restart operations from three home ports in Texas and Florida. Port Miami, port Canaveral and port of Galveston have all agreed to...
TravelTravelPulse

CDC Announces Changes to Mask Requirements for Vaccinated Cruise Passengers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced changes to its mask requirements for vaccinated passengers on sailings from the United States. According to the CDC’s official website, the updated facial covering protocols provide cruise lines with more discretion regarding fully vaccinated travelers and adds discretionary considerations for ships with at least 95 percent of crew and passengers fully vaccinated.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

How much longer do children need to wear masks? Bay Area experts weigh in

Most Californians are looking forward to the day they can ditch their masks — a marker that the coronavirus pandemic is nearly over. But for parents with children not yet eligible for vaccination, the state’s June 15 date for dropping rules on face coverings, physical distancing and other mitigation measures may signal a new era of anxiety.
Industryroyalcaribbeanblog.com

A look at the CDC's "preposterous" requirements for cruise ships test sailings

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a new set of instructions for cruise lines to engage in test cruises, but some of the requirements are truly bizarre. From the start of the agency's mandated industry-wide shutdown, the cruise lines have been held to a completely different...
IndustryPosted by
IBTimes

Major Cruise Lines To Restart Voyages For Vaccinated Passengers

Three giants of the cruise industry will return to the seas within weeks, with Norwegian Cruise Lines on Monday becoming the latest to announce its US ships will set sail starting in early August. After a year of crippling losses, Carnival and Royal Caribbean said late last week their first...
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean says passengers will not have to wear face masks on Perfect Day at CocoCay

While Royal Caribbean has not revealed its full protocols for its summer cruises on Adventure of the Seas, face masks will not be necessary on its private island. Face masks have been a major point of contention among cruise fans who want to know where and when you will have to wear masks, but Royal Caribbean has confirmed face masks are not going to be required on Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Carnival plans to run test cruises from Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line appears to be ready to start the first of its test cruises in a matter of weeks. During a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Galveston Wharves, the Port of Galveston said Carnival plans to run its test cruises from the port, although no exact date was set.
Public Healthtravelweek.ca

CDC grants Royal Caribbean approval to conduct industry’s first test cruise

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean is the first cruise line out of the gate to be given the green light from the CDC to operate test cruises ahead of regular revenue sailings. The company had submitted a proposal to the CDC to sail a test cruise aboard Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami and received approval just two business days later. The cruise will sail with volunteer passengers on June 20-22, 2021.