Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma Western Payne County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Crescent, Marshall, Mulhall, Orlando, Lake Carl Blackwell, Lovell and Lake Mcmurtry. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov