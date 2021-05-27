Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Wayne; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PERRY...WAYNE SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS...NORTHEASTERN JACKSON...FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flora to near Bluford to near Pinckneyville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Carbondale, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Du Quoin, Carterville, Fairfield, Mcleansboro, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Cambria, Royalton, Wayne City, Elkville, Hurst, Bluford and Cisne. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central, southern and southeastern Illinois.