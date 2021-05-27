Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WAYNE...WABASH AND NORTHERN EDWARDS COUNTIES UNTIL 645 AM CDT At 620 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cisne, or 8 miles north of Fairfield, moving east at 70 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mount Carmel, Fairfield, Albion, Lancaster, Wayne City, West Salem, Cisne, Allendale, Jeffersonville, Sims, Bone Gap and Mount Erie.