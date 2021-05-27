Cancel
Wayne County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTY At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Xenia, or 8 miles southwest of Flora, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. The best area for wind damage is along the Wayne/clay county border. Other storms have developed over central Wayne county and are moving north. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Mount Erie, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Wabash, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WAYNE...WABASH AND NORTHERN EDWARDS COUNTIES UNTIL 645 AM CDT At 620 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cisne, or 8 miles north of Fairfield, moving east at 70 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mount Carmel, Fairfield, Albion, Lancaster, Wayne City, West Salem, Cisne, Allendale, Jeffersonville, Sims, Bone Gap and Mount Erie.
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WAYNE AND EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Vernon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Vernon, Bluford and Belle Rive. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Saline; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, the Ozark Foothills region of southeast Missouri, and portions of southern Illinois along and north of Highway 13. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Wayne; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PERRY...WAYNE SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS...NORTHEASTERN JACKSON...FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flora to near Bluford to near Pinckneyville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Carbondale, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Du Quoin, Carterville, Fairfield, Mcleansboro, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Cambria, Royalton, Wayne City, Elkville, Hurst, Bluford and Cisne. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central, southern and southeastern Illinois.