Traffic

Expect gas prices 1/3 higher Memorial Day weekend than last year

metrovoicenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers can expect to pay a lot more for gas this holiday weekend but are unlikely to face shortages. The average price per gallon remains slightly above $3, ranging from as low as $2.72 in states like Kansas, Missouri, the South and upper Midwest to $4.17 in western states, Hawaii, Washington and Illinois. That’s according to data from AAA. Although the average is 17 cents higher than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year, the group sees the price stabilizing.

metrovoicenews.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficbeef2live.com

Higher Gas Prices This Summer

Retail gasoline prices this summer are expected to be slightly higher than in 2016. Drivers in the United States will pay an average of $2.46 per gallon (gal) this summer for regular gasoline, according to forecasts in EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). Gasoline prices from April through September are expected to be 23 cents/gal higher than the average price last summer, but this price is still nearly 70 cents/gal below the previous five-year average. The gasoline price increase this summer primarily reflects slightly higher forecast crude oil prices.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Higher gas prices mean higher food, airline prices: Billionaire John Catsimatidis

Billionaire John Catsimatidis joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued rising gas prices will impact many aspects of consumers’ lives. JOHN CATSIMATIDIS: When the price of gasoline goes up, everything delivered to the American public by truck or by any other way -- it's going to go up. Food prices are going to go up, airline prices are going to go up. It's artificial. It's an increase in cost to the American consumer.
TrafficPosted by
Reason.com

Gas Prices Were Lower Last Year Because Last Year Was Really, Really Awful

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen to over $3, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). This is up from $1.96 this time last year. As our most recent former president observed, "I'm sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon."
TrafficPosted by
Fatherly

Driving This Weekend? Get Ready For the Highest Gas Prices Since 2014

It’s officially Memorial Day weekend and thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, tens of millions of Americans are planning to hit the open road and take a long overdue trip with family and friends. But if you are embarking on a lengthy drive this weekend, you probably should adjust your budget to include extra gas money, as gas prices will hit a seven-year high for Memorial Day weekend.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Memorial Day weekend travel: Gas prices increasing across multiple states

Drivers across an increasing number of states are facing higher prices at the pump, according to new data. On Wednesday, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. tweeted that gas prices have appeared to increase across areas of the Midwest. which could prompt concern among tens of millions of travelers heading into a major three-day travel weekend.
TrafficAugusta Free Press

Gas prices trend downward for first time in weeks

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.95/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Gas prices in Virginia are 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand...
TrafficKFVS12

Gas prices fall slightly, more ‘drops at the pump’ expected

(KFVS) - Gas prices continue to fall slightly as it gets closer to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell 1.9 cents last week. According to GasBuddy experts, this falling trend will stick around, even during the holiday weekend. “We should...
Trafficwvua23.com

Gas Prices Peak and Travel Looks Bleak

The Colonial Pipeline restarted and fuel supply is returning to normal, but gas prices are still rising. Gas prices this Memorial Day are predicted to be the highest they have been since 2014, at $2.98 a gallon. On Memorial Day 2014, prices reached $3.66 a gallon. The average price in...
Trafficwnns.com

Gas Prices Climb To Seven-Year High Of $3.045 A Gallon

Well, this is a major bummer, especially since Summer is around the corner!. Gas prices in the US reached a new seven-year high of $3.045 yesterday (Monday). The spike comes after the cyberattack on the nation’s largest fuel pipeline that caused a nearly weeklong outage and mass panic-buying. Also fueling...
TrafficCNBC

National gas average tops $3.02 a gallon as hacked pipeline slowly restarts

Colonial Pipeline has restarted operations, but said the system won't be back to normal for several days. Gas prices are rising amid the pipeline's shutdown, with the national average for a gallon above $3 for the first time since 2014. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the pipeline's restart "went well"...
TrafficNew York Post

Gas prices hit $3.02, but Southeast shortages could ease by weekend

The national average gas price has jumped to $3.02 per gallon — even as Colonial Pipeline restarts operations and federal officials say supply should normalize in hard-hit states by the end of the weekend. Prices across the country have risen eight cents over the past seven days, according to the...