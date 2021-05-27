Expect gas prices 1/3 higher Memorial Day weekend than last year

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen to over $3, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). This is up from $1.96 this time last year. As our most recent former president observed, "I'm sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon."