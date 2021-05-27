Expect gas prices 1/3 higher Memorial Day weekend than last year
Drivers can expect to pay a lot more for gas this holiday weekend but are unlikely to face shortages. The average price per gallon remains slightly above $3, ranging from as low as $2.72 in states like Kansas, Missouri, the South and upper Midwest to $4.17 in western states, Hawaii, Washington and Illinois. That’s according to data from AAA. Although the average is 17 cents higher than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year, the group sees the price stabilizing.metrovoicenews.com